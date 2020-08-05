THORPE, William (Bill) Alfred March 7, 1939 - July 31, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father. Loving husband to Jayrene (Jay); father to Debbie Heidtke; grandpa to Stephanie (Hendrik) Ottevanger and Lori Heidtke; and great-grandpa to Alexandria and Katherine. Predeceased by his parents, Frank and Lillian. Brother to Raymond (deceased), Don (Ann), Jim (Joan) and Robert (Bianca). Uncle Billy to his nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the hospital staff at Brampton Civic and the wonderful nurses and doctors in Palliative care. Visitation will be at Andrews Community Funeral Centre in Brampton on August 6th, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.