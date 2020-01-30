|
|
BACON, WILLIAM ALLAN December 25, 1919 – January 25, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of William Allan "Bubba" Bacon, announces his passing on January 25, 2020, at the age of 100 years. William Allan enlisted in the army in 1940, where he eventually transferred to The Canadian Scottish Regiment. On June 6, 1944, he landed on Juno Beach during the first wave of D-Day with "C" Company, Mortar Platoon of the 1st Battalion of The Canadian Scottish Regiment. He would go on to fight in the Battle of Putot-en-Bessin. As the regiment was preparing to depart the farm where they were stationed, Allan lost his lower right arm in a grenade accident. After returning to Canada, Bubba was an active member of the Toronto chapter of the War Amputations of Canada, where he was actively involved in the early stages of The Child Amputee (CHAMP) program. He also remained a proud member of the Canadian Scottish Regimental Association, and attended the annual reunion until he was no longer able to travel. In his later years, Bubba was a proud resident of the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre in Toronto, Ontario. He gained many dear friends at K1W, and was well cared for and loved by the hospital staff and his personal care attendants, Maricel and Olive. He was predeceased by his wife of over 51 years, Margaret (nee Lynch), sister Jean, and daughter Patricia (Daniel Melnik). He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Deborah (late Henry Sliwinski), and grandsons, Matthew (Hillary) and Ryan. Chapel Service at the Sunnybrook Hospital Chapel, 2075 Bayview Ave., E. Wing Ground Floor, Toronto, ON, M4N 3M5, on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Celebration of Life Party Room, 900 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Toronto, ON, M4P 3J9, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Memorial donations in memory of Bubba can be made to the CHAMP Program at the War Amps of Canada or the Grant A Wish Program at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 30, 2020