WILLIAM ANDERSON
ANDERSON KSt.J CD KLH, LT. COL. WILLIAM N. Bill died peacefully at Huron Hospice, on September 9, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Betty Anderson (nee Kinsman), daughters, Margaret Anderson, Sue Munnoch and Sara Anderson. He is mourned by his grandchildren, Kenneth Dow, Barbara Chicago and Victoria Munnoch; and great-grandchildren, Samantha Abel, Breanne and Mathew Chicago. During WWII, Bill was a reinforcement officer, Captain William N. Anderson of the 96th Anti-Tank Battery and served in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany. Following the war, Captain Anderson returned to his home in Saint John, New Brunswick. He remained active with the militia and served with Canada's First Regiment, the Third New Brunswick Regiment of Artillery. He retired as Commanding Officer of the Regiment holding the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Bill was very active with the Saint John Ambulance and was knighted into The Order of St. John of Jerusalem. He was given France's highest military honour, The Legion of Honour presented in Goderich in 2017. He will be dearly missed by friends and family in Saint John, Toronto and Goderich. A private service will celebrate the life of Bill Anderson at Huron Hospice. Those wishing to recognize Bill's life with a charitable donation are invited to contribute to Huron Hospice, Clinton, 37857 Huron Road, Clinton, Ontario. N0M 1L0. www.huronhospice.ca Friends may sign the book of condolences at www.mccallumpalla.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McCallum & Palla - GODERICH
11 CAMBRIA ROAD NORTH
Goderich, ON N7A 2G5
(519) 524-7345
