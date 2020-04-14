|
RANSBERRY, William André Newsman, carpenter, stage carpenter, artist André, age 74, of Stratford, slipped away peacefully, now free of pain at Stratford General Hospital early Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born in Land's End, England, son of the late Melville and Doris (Williams) Ransberry. André is survived by his loving wife Maggie Palmer, and his children Dana (Bruce) and Brent (Connie). Proud grandfather to Kate, Tess (Jeff), Sophie (Kyle), Jack (Melissa) and his great-grandchildren Allison and Roberta. He will be fondly remembered by his brother Ian (Janice) and niece Victoria. Besides his parents, André was predeceased by his sister Jayne (1984). Cremation has taken place. Forests were André's spiritual home. Please plant a tree or donate to A Living Tribute www.alivingtribute.ca for a tree to be planted in his memory through the W. G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519-271-7411 wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2020