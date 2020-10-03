1/1
WILLIAM ANDREW MacKAY
MacKAY, WILLIAM ANDREW September 26 1948 – September 15, 2020 After a long and courageous battle with cancer, William Andrew MacKay died peacefully at home on September 15, 2020. His longtime companion, wife, and best friend, Heather Anne Lambert-MacKay was at his side. Bill will be deeply missed by his wife, Heather, his children Andrew and Jeffrey MacKay, his step- daughter Jessica Lambert-Dacres, and his grandchildren Tredel Lambert, and Sophia and Luke MacKay. Bill loved football. His favourite player of all time was Doug Flutie. He was also an avid reader and student of military strategy and history. Bill enjoyed travel, euchre, and working on the cottage. A private man who could be gregarious with those he knew well, Bill enjoyed the quiet home life he shared with Heather for almost 28 years. His kindness, unwavering support, sense of humour and dry wit will be missed. Bill was cremated on September 18, 2020. A small graveside service will take place in the near future for family, and a BIG celebration of life party will be arranged post-Covid-19. Donations in his memory can be made to the Stronach Cancer Centre at Southlake Hospital. Our thanks to everyone at the Stronach Cancer Centre and Palliative Care.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
