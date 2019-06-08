Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM ANDREW RAMSAY. View Sign Obituary

RAMSAY, WILLIAM ANDREW Retired Organist and Music Teacher Bill was born in Timmins, Ontario, September 3, 1928 and died in Cobourg, Ontario June 5, 2019. Bill was predeceased by his parents Alex and Molly Ramsay and his wife Elizabeth Ann Gilbert, mother of their children Rick (Jeni) and Rachel Hendry (Stephen) all of Acton, Ontario. Bill adored his grandchildren Kate and Reid Hendry and Austin (born on his 60th) and Garrett Ramsay. Bill was also predeceased by his brother Donald and his wife Margaret. He is survived by his sister Grace Luke (the late Eric) of Dartmouth, NS. Bill will be sorely missed by his wife of 35 years Lynn Ramsay and her children Stacie Dickerson (Jody) and Stephen Brackenbury (Meghan) and grandchildren Andrew and Graham Dickerson. He will also be missed by Lynn's sisters Diane Pritchard and Debbie Quigley-Quemby and their families. Many thanks go out to all the staff at Streamway Villa Nursing Home in Cobourg. For further details, go to

