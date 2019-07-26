RUTLEDGE, WILLIAM ARNOLD Passed away peacefully at Southlake Health Centre on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in his 85th year. Husband of the late Joan Rutledge (Dutton). Father of Patrick, Dennis, Paul, Lawrence, Stephen, Joanne (Tony Ajo) and MaryClare. Grandfather of William, Ryan, Kaj and Michael. Brother of Hugh (Brenda), Cathy Auger and predeceased by John and Francis. William was a former teacher for the Toronto Catholic School Board. Friends will be received at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), Markham, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Memorial Service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to the Southlake Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 26, 2019