HIBBERD, WILLIAM (BILL) ARTHUR It is with deep sadness that the family of Bill announce his passing on May 14, 2019, at his home in Vancouver, BC, at 88 years. Born in Toronto, Bill was the loving son of the late Elsie and Bill. Loving brother of David (Mary), Jean (late George), late Barb (late Jack), Mary (Chuck) and Neil. He is lovingly remembered by his many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends especially his great-nephew Wade (Heather) of Vancouver. A Memorial Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23rd at St. John's Parish, 794 Kingston Rd. in Toronto at 10 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 19, 2019