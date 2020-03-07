|
|
MYETTE, William "Bill" Arthur In Loving Memory Died peacefully after a short illness on February 28, 2020, in his 87th year, at Michael Garron Hospital Toronto. Born December 31, 1933, in Tracadie, Nova Scotia, to the late Thomas Myette and Hattie Myette (Richard). Bill lived a well-travelled, happy and prosperous life. Leaving Nova Scotia at the age of 18, he became a truck driver although he was most skilled in real estate transaction and rental development. An accomplished and award winning wood carver and former Director of the Ontario Wood Carvers Association. His work can be seen at Toronto City Hall and the Ontario Science Center, among others. He is survived by three children Ann Marie (Terry) Spence of Whistler, BC; David James Myette (Melinda) of Port Elgin, ON; and Douglas Walter Myette (Jody) of Calgary, AB; seven grandchildren, Nikolas Spence, Mariah Spence, Renee Myette, Sydney Myette, Simonne Myette, Dawson Myette and Avery Myette; and close friend and confidant Janice Tishler, Toronto. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place at Elgin Mills Funeral Centre. A celebration of Life will be held at 1863 Queen St. E., Toronto, on April 5, 2020 at 1 p.m., all who had the pleasure of knowing him are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael Garron Hospital Foundation or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at TGH.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020