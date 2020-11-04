1/
William Arthur "Bill" SLOAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SLOAN, William "Bill" Arthur It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of William "Bill" Arthur Sloan who went peacefully on October 31, 2020, in Collingwood, Ontario. Bill was born in Guelph, Ontario and spent the past 25 years in Collingwood, being a strong member of the community. Bill was predeceased by his brothers Jim and Barry. He is survived by his brother Bob, daughter Katie Pothier, grandchildren Madeleine and Nicholas, and son Bill and daughter-in-law Laura, grandchildren Elena and Odessa. There will be a private family burial followed by a Celebration of Life, date to be advised in the future. Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Parkinson's Canada or Elephant Thoughts. To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory of Bill, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chatterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
404 Hurontario Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2M8
(705) 445-4700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chatterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved