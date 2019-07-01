TAYLOR, WILLIAM ARTHUR 1930 - 2019 Peacefully surrounded by his family at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Ida. Loving father to Billy (Laura), Wanda (Chris), Margaret (Donnie), Raymond (Cindy) and the late Brenda (Carl). Loving grandfather and great-grandfather. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 6th, at 12 p.m., at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 2700 Kingston Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Online condolences may be laft at mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 1, 2019