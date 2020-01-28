|
|
HOWARD, William (Bill) Arthur Treliving February 11, 1925 - January 25, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Bill Howard, in his 95th year. Bill grew up in London, Ontario, with his loving father Edward and mother Isabella. He was always helping the family make ends meet and had many odd jobs from milking cows to selling gladiolas door to door. He moved to Toronto in his early twenties, where he met Margaret Hope Seddon. They married in 1948. Hope passed away in 1987. Bill had a long and distinguished career starting as a tool and die maker and eventually rising to a Program Director and Developer for the Ontario Ministry of Skills Development. After mandatory retirement in 1991, Bill provided technical consulting services overseas in Palestine, Antigua, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, Philippines and Sudan. He even turned his attention to acting and appeared in a number of television, film and stage productions. He could always be found with a camera in his possession and provided many families and organizations with beautiful photographs. He was a member of the Faustina Club since 1961, serving as president, photographer and coach. Bill will be remembered for his smile, humour, kind nature and generosity. Bill will be deeply missed by son Wayne (Julie), daughter Barbara, son Gregory (Danielle); grandchildren, Andrea, Cyrus (Cher), Lindsay, Maiha Boal (Michael), Patrick Russell and Daniel Tovey (Clare); great-grandchildren, Sarah, Kate, Emma, Ava, Kye, Andrew, Annabelle, Nathaniel, Sabrina and Julia; his many nieces and nephews; and his many, many friends. Bill will be deeply missed by his sister Sharon Johnson (Jack), He was predeceased by his brother Edward (Teddy). Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St. (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW), on Friday, from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. If desired, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 28, 2020