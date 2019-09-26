Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM ASBURY LEWIS. View Sign Service Information Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre 625 Birchmount Road Scarborough , ON M1K 1R1 (416)-267-8229 Obituary

LEWIS, WILLIAM ASBURY July 10, 1921 - September 23, 2019 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of William Asbury Lewis (born July 10, 1921) on September 23, 2019 at the Sunnybrook Veterans Hospital. Bill was a Veteran of the RCAF and was proud to be known for his service to his country. He was also member of the Masons. Survived by his beloved wife Doreen of 77 years whom he shared a lifetime of love and happiness. Devoted father of Donna and the late Jim McDowall, loving grandfather of Jason (Robert) and Stacey (Rob) and doting great grandfather of Weston and Elliot. He was loved by his sister-in-law Beverley and the late Graham Trim and his nephew Cary and niece Leanne (Eon) and great-nieces Maddy, Katherine, Caris and great-nephew Ronen. We will forever miss you and your smile, until we meet again. Celebration of Life will be held at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229) on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. Service and reception to follow. Donations can be made to The Scott Mission. Online condolences may be made through



LEWIS, WILLIAM ASBURY July 10, 1921 - September 23, 2019 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of William Asbury Lewis (born July 10, 1921) on September 23, 2019 at the Sunnybrook Veterans Hospital. Bill was a Veteran of the RCAF and was proud to be known for his service to his country. He was also member of the Masons. Survived by his beloved wife Doreen of 77 years whom he shared a lifetime of love and happiness. Devoted father of Donna and the late Jim McDowall, loving grandfather of Jason (Robert) and Stacey (Rob) and doting great grandfather of Weston and Elliot. He was loved by his sister-in-law Beverley and the late Graham Trim and his nephew Cary and niece Leanne (Eon) and great-nieces Maddy, Katherine, Caris and great-nephew Ronen. We will forever miss you and your smile, until we meet again. Celebration of Life will be held at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229) on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. Service and reception to follow. Donations can be made to The Scott Mission. Online condolences may be made through mountpleasantgroup.com Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close