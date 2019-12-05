AULT, WILLIAM "BILL" January 17, 1930 - December 2, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019 in his 90th year surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Shirley. Father to Bruce (Dianne), Sandra (Randy), Robert (Lisa), Cheryl (Ian), Karen (Al), Leslie (Russ), Laura (Tony), Darlene (Burt), Brian (Roxane), Mike (Suzanne) and Lisa. Bill will be missed by his 33 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his brother Ted and sister Marion. Bill practiced law for over 50 years, loved to travel and enjoyed his time at the cottage. A special thank you to his PSW Sue and all the staff at Tall Pines Long Term Care for their loving care and attention. Friends and family will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main St. South, Brampton, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday at St. Bartholomew's United Church, 22 Abbey Rd., Brampton at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Meadowvale Cemetery. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to Parkinson Canada. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2019