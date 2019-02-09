Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM B. WITCHEL. View Sign

WITCHEL, WILLIAM B. Bill led an extraordinary life, much of which was devoted to others. Born in Sudbury, into a large family of modest means, he left for Toronto in his teens to pursue his dream of becoming a dentist. Bill flourished at the University of Toronto where he assumed leadership positions in student government, squash and publishing. Early on in his practice, he was swept off his feet by a beautiful patient by the name of Ruth who would soon become his wife. Bill had already started volunteering his time with the Scouting movement where he led a group of children living with developmental disabilities. Bill would spend decades positively influencing the lives of thousands of youth. He earned the highest volunteer position available in Scouting and won national recognition for his work. An exceptional dentist, Bill cared passionately about his patients and travelled to Israel to perform dentistry at no cost for underserved communities. He was also a talented photographer honoured by National Geographic for a photograph of the French Alps. Bill and Ruth had two children whom they adored, Susie and Robert. Bill shared his love of travel and camping with his family and many others and was a fierce organizer of the most extraordinary adventures. He was thrilled to welcome Rosamund into the family and overjoyed upon the arrival of his grandsons Duncan and Philip. His special relationship with Duncan gave Bill great joy. He was similarly delighted when Kerri entered his life. He loved spending time with his siblings and extended family and organized reunions to bring everyone together. Following Ruth's death, Valerie stole Bill's heart and they married soon thereafter. He was so happy to be welcomed by her family. Valerie and Bill spent their years together travelling and doting over one another. Bill overcame extraordinary challenges in his life yet was relentlessly kind, generous and caring. Friends will be invited to remember him at a ceremony in the spring. If you would like to honour Bill, please plant a tree in Israel in his name.

