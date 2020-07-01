BARAN, WILLIAM (BILL) Passed away peacefully, on the evening of June 28, 2020, in his 88th year. Beloved Husband of the late Lois Baran (nee Wirth). Loving Father of Willian (Grace), Jo-Ann (Peter) and late Bradley. Bill accomplished so much during his life: Auto Mechanic, Head of Auto Mechanics at Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute, University Professor at University of Toronto and an excellent Musician. Bill was a Mason for many years and Member of Remembrance Lodge No. 586 AFAM, where his skill on the Trumpet was appreciated at annual Remembrance Day observances. He was also a Member of the Rameses Shrine Club and the Shrine Band. A Memorial Service for both Bill and Bradley will be held at a later date.



