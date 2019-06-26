BARBER, William (Bill) Bill passed away suddenly on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the age of 87. Bill is survived by his wife Maureen and his daughter Amanda. He will be missed by his family, friends and neighbours. Bill worked for 45 years at AE Ames, which was later acquired by RBC Dominion Securities. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at The Simple Alternative, 275 Lesmill Road, Toronto, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 26, 2019