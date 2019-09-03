Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William BARBER. View Sign Service Information Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum 375 Mount Pleasant Road Toronto , ON M4T 2V8 (416)-485-9129 Obituary

BARBER, William September 24, 1932 – August 31, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of husband and father William Barber. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Helen and his two sons William Jr. (Ruby) and Robert (Sevana), grandchildren William III and Valerie and nephew John (Cathy and Colin). William left his homeland of Slovenia in 1957 when it was still part of the former Yugoslavia, eventually settling in Toronto to begin a new life that included 36 years of service with the Ford Motor Company's Oakville assembly plant. William will be remembered fondly for his love of family, friends, various family pet cats and his generous spirit and willingness to always lend a helping hand. He will also be remembered by his neighbours and his church. Family and friends are invited to visitation services scheduled for Thursday, September 5th from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 9 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Funnel Centre at 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto, ON M4T 2V8. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7th at the Hungarian Reformed Evangelical Church located at 8 Robert St., Toronto, ON M5S 2K3, followed by interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.



