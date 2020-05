Or Copy this URL to Share

PROKOP, WILLIAM BASIL "BILL" January 15, 1936 - May 5, 2020 He leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Wanda Prokop, two nieces, a great-grandniece and two grandnephews. Bill graduated University of Toronto with degrees in Health and Physical Ed. He will be sadly missed by those that loved him.



