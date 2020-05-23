WILLIAM BEGLEY
BEGLEY, WILLIAM Bill passed away May 20, 2020, at the age of 85, surrounded by loved ones at home. There are not enough words to encompass the man that he was or what he meant to his family. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was also a great brother and brother-in-law to his family. He was a good friend, neighbour, and coach to many. Bill was a proud member of Local 46, and will be deeply missed by his friends and family. Cremation has already taken place.

Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
