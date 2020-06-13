STEWART, WILLIAM BERNARD "BARNEY" ALEXANDER Passed peacefully, at the age of 78, on June 6, 2020, at Toronto General Hospital. Born in Toronto on October 7, 1941, to the late William Brockman Stewart and Dorothy Marguerite McGarry. Starting as a teen at CKSO in Sudbury, Barney enjoyed an over 50-year career in the Canadian film and television industry. His career allowed him to travel the world and meet many interesting people, some of whom became lifelong friends. Having various roles, throughout the years he won numerous awards for his work. Barney had a talent for drawing, painting and photography; loved jazz, comedy and having a good time. Barney was predeceased by his first wife Patricia Davies and his wife Ildiko Komaromy. He is survived by his children Geoffrey, Philip (Karen), Brian (Amanda), Matthew, Bernadette (Mike) and Anne-Marie; grandchildren Dylan, Ashbea, Ty and Sydney; great-grandchild Nolan. A private gathering will be held at this time. A public celebration of Barney's life will be announced next year. As Barney would say, "That's a wrap!". In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Covenant House Toronto.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store