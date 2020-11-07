DOWNEY, William Bertrand February 4, 1932 – October 23, 2020 After a good life of family and friends, Bill left us peacefully at Burlington Gardens Retirement Residence on Friday October 23rd. Beloved husband and dearest friend of Joan (Morey) for 63 years. He will be deeply missed by his son Greg and wife Barbara and his daughter Susan. His son Blake predeceased him in 2007. Much loved and proud Grandpa of Matthew (Leah), Brittany (Adam), Scott and Jamie Lee. Great-Grandpa of Oliver Blake and Madelyn. He was a special brother-in-law to Ted Morey and Carol Morey. Several nieces and nephews will fondly remember their Uncle Bill. Bill was born in Dutton, Ontario to Wilma and Bertrand Downey. He attended local schools, then went on to Western University graduating from Ivy with an Honours BA in Business in 1955. Bill joined IBM upon graduation and spent his entire career in the computer Industry. A lifelong member of the Anglican church, Bill served the church in many capacities over the years. He loved the early days at the cottage in Muskoka, hiking with friends in Caledon and family ski trips Aspen and Sunshine. Bill's 88 years were filled with love. Family and friends were paramount in his life, many friendships were life long. Wherever he was he could never resist a cheery word to a stranger. Best of all, he was a wonderful storyteller, regaling family and friends with his fund of knowledge. He was articulate in the way that he conducted all the facets of his daily life. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Bills life will be held by the family when it is deemed safe to do so at a later date. For those wishing to remember Bill, please smile at a stranger or consider the Heart and Stroke Foundation.