O'BRIEN, WILLIAM BERWICK Peacefully at home in Embro with his children and grandchildren by his side on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in his 86th year. Husband of the late Dianne O'Brien (nee McMahon). Dear father of Bill O'Brien (Kelly), Jim O'Brien, Sandra Wright (Brian), Doug O'Brien (Yvonne). Cherished poppy of Cassandra, Tyler, Cody, Jordan and Dylan. Brother of Doreen Adams, Mary Saint, Betty Shaw, Ken O'Brien (Donna). Brother-in-law of Ron Ingham. Predeceased by his loving parents Hugh and Gertrude, brother Gord, sister Margaret, brothers-in-law Jerry and Charlie. William will be sadly missed by all his friends and family. As per his wishes, no service will be held. Rest in peace poppy. Forever in our hearts.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019