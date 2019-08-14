Guest Book View Sign Obituary

BIDELL, WILLIAM (BILL) November 29, 1925 - August 7, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Bill Bidell in his 94th year at Bridgepoint Healthcare. Born in Winnipeg, Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife Nell (2008) and his parents, Nicholas (1990) and Nellie (1998) Bidulka. He was the cherished father of Joan, Kathy (Kimball), and Stephen (Cheryl), and loving grandfather of Hannah and Nicholas. Bill lived a full and wonderful life, engaging in many endeavors beginning with military service in the Royal Canadian Ordnance Corps from 1944–1946, followed by a distinguished career in the Ontario public service as a Civil Engineer, ultimately serving as Assistant Deputy Minister in both Ministries of Transportation and Environment. Bill was a gifted violinist, beginning his studies at age eight. He went on to perform with the Chamber Players of Toronto, the North York Symphony, the Scarborough Philharmonic Orchestra, the Tampa Bay Symphony Orchestra, and the Trinity Chamber Ensemble. Bill also programmed chamber music for the TCE and his own chamber group. He also formed the Bidell String Quartet with members of his immediate family. Bill was also a golfer, sailor, skier, and curler. He enjoyed travel throughout the world with Nell, winters with family in Safety Harbor, FL, and summers spent in Muskoka. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Jeff Myers and the entire palliative team at Bridgepoint Healthcare, the doctors and nurses at North York General Hospital, and to Dr. Claire Nunes-Vaz and all the caring staff at Amica Bayview Gardens. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Fall. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Council of Canadians, WWF - Canada, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

