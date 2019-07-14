Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM BISCOE HAGARTY. View Sign Obituary

HAGARTY, WILLIAM BISCOE Born in Halifax, NS, December 17, 1923, second son of Col. William Grasett Hagarty, DSO and Mary Kinney of Boston, MA. Predeceased by his wife Evelyn Joan Reilly, RN, (2006) his three brothers, John, Ted and Ken, sister Jacqueline Riddell and son Gerard. Survived by his youngest sister Mary Sue Strain (Terry) of Calgary, Alberta and sister-in-law Elaine Hagarty (Ted), brother-in-law Jack Riddell, his 5 children, Maura Bannon (Murray), of South Carolina, Megan Hagarty Smith (Geoff), of Oakville, Ontario, Sean, Catherine of London, Dr. Sarah Hagarty (Dr. Kevin Draxinger) of Rockford, Illinois, 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Bill served 3 years in the Royal Canadian Artillery as an observation pilot in WWII in Holland and Germany. He returned safely with his brother Ted and good friend Cal Smith (both paratroopers). After some further flying shenanigans involving a dare to fly under the bridge at Western Road, with "Chickens at 1000 feet" per the newspaper headline and a near fatal car accident with the three of them on their way to a ski trip, he often said he wondered why he had survived all that. He went on to study law at Osgoode Hall. With a deep regard of philosophy and theology, he studied a further four years at St. Peter's Seminary in London. Luckily for all of us, he decided that wasn't the life for him and he left to practice law. After a blind date at the Sertoma Club, he met and married the love of his life, Evelyn Joan Reilly. He spent 55 plus years practising law in London, Ontario. His religion, strong belief and a willingness to serve others less fortunate were a strong part of his daily life, volunteering to bring the sacraments to those who were unable to leave home. His faith was a great comfort to him. Happily retiring at 89, still driving, he discovered and enjoyed many new friendships at both Richmond Woods and Parkwood Veteran's Hospital. He particularly enjoyed sitting in the gardens and listening to the birds and nature all around him. A well loved Uncle Billy to his many nieces, nephews and their families. Visitation at John T. Donohue Funeral Home, 362 Waterloo St., London, Ontario, Sunday, July 14th, 2-4 p.m., Funeral Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church, 777 Valetta St., Monday at 10 a.m., light luncheon to follow in parish rooms and interment afterwards at St. Peter's Cemetery, 806 Victoria St. In lieu of flowers, donations to Occupational Therapy, Veterans' Care Program, St. Joseph's Health Foundation would be appreciated.

