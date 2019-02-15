BOWERS, MAJOR WILLIAM The Salvation Army "R" Promoted to Glory peacefully in Mississauga on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, in his 81st year. Major Bill was a Soldier of Christ, beloved husband of the late Joan. Loving father of Debbie and David. Dear Grandfather of Christine Findlay and Jolene Findlay and survived by his brother Fred Bowers. Friends may call at The Salvation Army Bloor Central Corps, 789 Dovercourt Rd. (just north of Bloor St.), on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. at the corps. Interment to follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2019