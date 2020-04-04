Home

Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
William (Charles) BROWN

William (Charles) BROWN

BROWN, William (Charles) Passed away peacefully at Sunrise of Unionville, on April 1, 2020, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late Edna Brown (Stickley). Predeceased by his parents, Scott and Norma Brown and his sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Gord Forgie. Survived by many nieces and nephews. He will be fondly remembered by his neighbours and many friends. Special thanks to all the staff at Sunrise for all their excellent care. As per Bill's wishes, there will be no funeral. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020
