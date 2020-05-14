COUPERTHWAITE, WILLIAM BRUCE July 22, 1925 - May 7, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Bruce. He will be deeply missed by his dear wife Mona (nee Sherman) of 70 years and his children Beverley (Daniel Tooley) and Paul (Christine). Proud grandfather to Kelly and Derek Tooley and Kyle (Grace), Justin and Craig Couperthwaite and great-grandfather to Henry and Emma Couperthwaite. Bruce will be missed by his beloved sister Helen (Richard - predeceased), sister-in-law Helen, brother-in-law Donald (Winnie - predeceased); predeceased by his siblings George (Ruby), Clarke (Doris), Melville (Marilyn), Marion (John), June (Bill), and Keith. Will also be missed by his sisters-in-law Lois (Murray - predeceased), Liz, Joyce, Anne (Tom); brother-in-law Doug (June) and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Bruce, son of Les and Ivy (nee Catton), was born and raised on his family's farm in Milliken. Bruce worked for Watt's Electric before starting his own electrical business. He was District Chief of the Unionville Volunteer Firefighters' Brigade for 25 years. Bruce was an honorary member of the Unionville Curling Club, longtime member of the Markham Lawn Bowling Club, and volunteered at the Markham Museum. Bruce spent many mornings at "the office" located at T&T Bakery in Markham. His family will miss playing Euchre and spending time at the cottage with him. He was a true gentleman and loved by all. A special thank you to all the staff at Chartwell Rouge Valley in Markham and Markham Stouffville Hospital for their loving care of our dad. A private service will take place. A Celebration of Life to follow later. Arrangements are being entrusted to Dixon-Garland Funeral Home.



