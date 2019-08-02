McVETY, William Bruce Father of Justin, brother of Mark Garnet (Beverley) and James Allen (Debbie), step- brother to Sherry Bouchard (John) and brother-in-law of Margaret. Predeceased by father Garnet George and mother Patricia June White (Manuel). Uncle to Heather, Craig, Sarah, Emily, Kyle and Adam. Passed away quietly at home on July 21, 2019. An employee of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre for 32 years. A "Celebration of Life" will take place Saturday, August 3, 2019 at The 48th Highlanders Warrant Officers and Sergeants Mess, Moss Park Armoury, 130 Queen Street East, Toronto, at 11 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 2, 2019