PEARD, WILLIAM BRUCE March 24, 1942 – May 1, 2019 Spent free time in his man-cave (the garage) with a project-on-the-go restoring, building fiddles and clocks. A true craftsman. Always willing to help others with repairs and projects. Loved old-time fiddle. Caretaker of local wildlife. Postman. Rugged good-looks earned him the nickname "Indy" (Indiana Jones). Taught many of life's lessons through phrases you just don't hear anymore. Now he has finally "packed his turkey". Lost his battle with lung cancer dying peacefully at home surrounded by family. Loving husband to Naomi (Downing). Father to Glenda, Catherine, Graham and Chrystal. Grandfather to Robin, Rhea, Rowan, Rhys, Elisa, Mya and Ava. Survived by his brothers Jack and George. His ashes will be scattered at the St. James Cemetery, Toronto. Thanks to all who showed him love in the last months of his life.

PEARD, WILLIAM BRUCE March 24, 1942 – May 1, 2019 Spent free time in his man-cave (the garage) with a project-on-the-go restoring, building fiddles and clocks. A true craftsman. Always willing to help others with repairs and projects. Loved old-time fiddle. Caretaker of local wildlife. Postman. Rugged good-looks earned him the nickname "Indy" (Indiana Jones). Taught many of life's lessons through phrases you just don't hear anymore. Now he has finally "packed his turkey". Lost his battle with lung cancer dying peacefully at home surrounded by family. Loving husband to Naomi (Downing). Father to Glenda, Catherine, Graham and Chrystal. Grandfather to Robin, Rhea, Rowan, Rhys, Elisa, Mya and Ava. Survived by his brothers Jack and George. His ashes will be scattered at the St. James Cemetery, Toronto. Thanks to all who showed him love in the last months of his life. Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019

