WILSON, WILLIAM BRUCE March 16, 1942 - December 19, 2019 Passed away peacefully in his home on December 19, 2019, at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Nancy for 53 years. Much loved father of Glen (Mette) and Cheryl (Martin). Loving grandfather of Michael, James and Milo. A celebration of Bill's life will take place on December 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace United Church, 156 Main St. N., Brampton, Ontario. Visitation beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace United Church would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 23, 2019