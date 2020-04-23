William "Max" BURGESS
BURGESS, William "Max" March 19, 1936 - April 19, 2020 Passed away peacefully, on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the age of 84. Max left his beloved wife, Janet of 24 years and his children, Dale (Olivia) and Paula (Jason). He will be forever cherished by his grandchildren, Quin, Morgan, Addison and Damon. He will be missed by Gloria (Gus) and children, Jesse and Jamie, as well as George and daughter Isabella. He will also be missed by his brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. We will miss our husband, father, grandfather, brother, and our rock. Due to current restrictions a limited funeral service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when life can be truly celebrated again.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2020.
