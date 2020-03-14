|
REID, WILLIAM BURKITT Bill passed at his home, July 29, 2019, in the loving arms of his partner of thirty years, Bob Seabourn and with family via Skype during the day. Bill left this world as he lived his life, on his own terms. Bill was a unique individual whose creativity knew no bounds, from his restoration of First Nation Bead Work, his garden, his decorating abilities, cooking and baking skills. His generosity in creating a scholorship fund for students at Trent University was only part of his legacy he left. Lovingly remembered by his partner Bob, his sister Jane Scammell, his nephew Geoffrey Scammell, both of Australia and many friends. The family wishes to thank the M.A.I.D. program and the doctors who work for them, as well as his GP, Ken Logue, the attending PSW'ss from Eldercare Home Health Inc., the numerous nurses, doctors and attendants at Toronto General 12th floor as well as their Palliative Care Unit, Women's College AACU and Princess Margaret Hospitals for the care, compassion and respect demonstrated while he was in your care. A private interment has been held. Friends will be contacted as to the time, date and place of his Life Celebration.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020