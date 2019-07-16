July 12, 1932 - July 14, 2019

Peacefully, at home, Bill has gone to be with the Lord. Bill lived a rich life, in which many jokes were told, many pranks were played and there was plenty of travel and dance. He was blessed with a large loving family and many friends. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 64 years, Joy Bailey, along with his 5 children and their spouses, Patricia (Dave), Barbara (Phil), Michael (Brenda), Krista (Ian) and Dawn (Mike), his grandchildren, Matthew (Jennifer), Amy (Chris), Justin, Vicky (Nick), Jessica (Ty), Ben (Gillian), Josh (Joh Ana), Andreas, Cindy (Travis), Alexandra, Sarah (Nick), Rachel and Nathan, his 17 great-grandchildren, along with grand-animals. He was also a loving brother of Ian Bailey (Maxine) and the late Marilyn Stevenson. Bill enjoyed life to its fullest and we want to celebrate that with a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 21st at Christ the King Anglican Church (475 Rathburn Road, Etobicoke), at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dorothy Ley Hospice will be accepted.