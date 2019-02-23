DEVEREUX, WILLIAM C. December 8, 1939 - February 19, 2019 Bill passed away peacefully at Toronto Western Hospital. At his bedside were his loving wife Margaret, son Liam and daughter Shauna along with her fiancé, Hopeton. Bill was predeceased by his daughter Sarah. Bill was a proud Englishman who as a young man served in the Royal Horse Guards. Moving to Canada, he eventually settled in Toronto in 1967. Bill was incredibly optimistic and always saw the glass half full. As per Bill's wishes, there will be no service. Bill was much loved and will be so dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory to the Parkinson Canada would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019