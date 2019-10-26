William Cameron MORRISON

Obituary

MORRISON, William Cameron His loving family sadly announces his passing after prolonged illness and suffering on October 19, 2019, at Rouge Valley Centenary Hospital. Bill, beloved husband of Mary Anne, father of Iain and Lyndsay and sister of Carine. Grandfather of Logan, Maisie and Olivia. Private family arrangements entrusted to The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, Pickering. By request of the family donations in memory of Bill to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019
