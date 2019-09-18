CAMPBELL, WILLIAM (BILL) Deacon Emeritus On Sunday, September, 15, 2019, Bill, Loving and Devoted Husband of Betty Ann and the Late Olive. Beloved Father of Michael (Michele), Deborah (Warren Beal) and the late Olwyn. Cherished Grandfather of Tara, Nicole, Pauline, Célie, Liam and Monica. Great-Grandfather of 9. Family and friends will be received at the Accettone Funeral Home, 384 Finley Avenue, Ajax, on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 2:00 until 4:00 and 7:00 until 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bernadette's Roman Catholic Church, 21 Bayly Street East, Ajax, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 18, 2019