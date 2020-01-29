Home

CARVETH, WILLIAM (BILL) November 3, 1933 - January 25, 2020 On Saturday, January 25, 2020, in his 87th year, at home where he belonged, embraced in the love of his family. Beloved husband and friend of Wendy, dear Dad to Shirley (Ric) Baird, Nancy Crabb, Peggy (Ted) Masters, John and Howie (Loriann), loving Grandad to 14 grandchildren and proud GG to 5.5 great-grandchildren. Loving brother of Shirley Marescaux, the late Douglas and the late Muriel Palmer. Dear brother-in-law of Marilyn O'Hare, Reeta Boivin, Bruce Crocker and the late Ron. Nurturing uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Jubilee United Church on Monday, February 3rd, with visitation from 1-2 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. If so desired, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada or the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020
