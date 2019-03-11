CATTON, William "Bill" Peacefully surrounded by his family on March 8, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 59 years to Jean Catton (nee: Vaughan). Loving father of Christine, Laurie and her husband Mark Neal, William, and Brian. Cherished Grampa to Trevor and Jennifer. Great-Grampa to Alexandria. Predeceased by his parents Harold and Florence Catton and his siblings Irene and Don. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Scarborough General Hospital. Visitation will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough (east of Kennedy Rd.), on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service in the Ogden Chapel at 12:00 p.m. Interment Pine Hills Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations made to the Lung Association or the Sunnybrook Foundation would be appreciated.
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2019