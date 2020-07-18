CHANNING, WILLIAM "BILL" On July 15, 2020, after surviving cancer for almost 16 years, William 'Bill' Channing passed away peacefully with his family by his side, at the age of 73. Bill was born on June 4, 1947 to George and Isobel Channing. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from York University and happily dedicated most of his career to Etobicoke Parks and Recreation. On September 10, 1977, he married his sweetheart, the love of his life, Pamela. They raised two wonderful sons during their 43 year marriage, Taylor and Spencer. When it came to Billy, there were a few things we knew to be true; his love for Corvettes, Chicago, and the cottage; but most of all, his love for Pam, their boys, and the dogs. His smile was contagious, his thoughtfulness knew no bounds, his negotiation skills were strong, and his love ran deep. Bill's legacy lives on with Pam, Taylor and Andrea, Spencer and Laurel, and his brother David and Jeanne. The family is forever grateful for the care that Bill received throughout his journey with Dr. Christine Chen at Princess Margaret Hospital and Dr. Nadia Salvo and Joni Mann at Dorothy Ley Hospice. A funeral service will not be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please direct any in memory donations to the Dorothy Ley Hospice or The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. He will forever be in our hearts. Rest in peace, Billy boy. "When I'm with you It doesn't matter where we are Or what we're doing I'm with you, that's all that matters Only the beginning Only just the start" - Chicago Transit Authority, Beginnings



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store