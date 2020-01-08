Home

Wall-Custance Funeral Home
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
WILLIAM CHARLES HARDING

WILLIAM CHARLES HARDING Obituary
July 31, 1935 - January 4, 2020 Bill passed away January 4, 2020, at age 84, with his beloved wife, Marilyn (Waters), at his side. With his late wife Patricia (Hollie), he had four children who will miss him terribly: Stephen (Sharon Ford) Harding of Oakville, Ontario; Julie (James) O'Malley, of Hopkinton, Massachusetts; Molly Harding of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; and Kate (Al Iverson) Harding of Chicago, Illinois. He is also survived by adored grandchildren Charlotte, Michael, and Thomas Harding, and Tim and Will O'Malley; step-daughters Laurie Hickson and Wendy Capozzi; and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren - especially his little buddies Easton and Ayden. Bill had a long, successful career but would tell you it was the least important thing in his life. Raised by a widowed mother with the help of aunts, uncles, and the Salvation Army, he was a gentle soul who loved dogs, babies, rural Ontario, Salt Spring Island, wooden boats, Johnny Cash, pileated woodpeckers, oatmeal, mystery novels, crossword puzzles, and his heartbroken family. There will be a private service Wednesday in Guelph. Arrangements entrusted to WALL- CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, www.wallcustance.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Salvation Army Guelph Citadel.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 8, 2020
