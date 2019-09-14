LOHNES, WILLIAM CHARLES Peacefully at his home, on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Bill Lohnes, in his 88th year, joined his beloved wife Joan (Fleury). Loving father of Leigh Anne (Stephen) Ross, and Doug Lohnes. Predeceased by his step-son Michael Fleury. Sadly missed by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Gord and Bud. A joint Celebration of Life for both Bill and Joan will be held at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, 1666 Tottenham Road, Tottenham, 905-936-3477, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Donations in their memory to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019