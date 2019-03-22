William CHEETHAM

CHEETHAM, William May 15, 1933 – March 20, 2019 ?Passed peacefully after a rapid decline in health. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Cheetham (2017). Loving father of Doug (Bridgette), Cheryl, Marni, Bill (Bev), Bonnie and James. Loving grandfather of 12, great-grandfather of 7. Loving brother, uncle and cousin. Cremation has taken place at the request of the family. A Spring burial will take place on a future date at Duffin Meadows Cemetery in Pickering. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Scarborough Health Network Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 22, 2019
