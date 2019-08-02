GILMORE, WILLIAM CLARE Born January 4, 1929 in Toronto. Passed away on July 30, 2019 in Toronto at Sunnybrook Hospital of cancer. Husband of Florence Baker Law Gilmore. Father of Margaret Elaine, William David and Alison Jane. Son of William Gilmore and Elsie Bowles Gilmore. Grandson of George Bowles and Laura Miller Bowles. Brother of Joyce and Raymond. Funeral at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, on Saturday, August 3rd, 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Visitation 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Call 416-485-5572 for information. God is love.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 2, 2019