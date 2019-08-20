CHADDERTON, WILLIAM CLIFFORD Passed away at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Sunday, August 18, 2019, with family at his side, following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Bill Chadderton, at the age of 75, beloved husband of Marlyn. Proud father of Stephen (Michelle) and Ted (Karen). Doting grandfather of Meghan, Spencer, Lucy and Savannah. Bill will also be remembered by his brother Brian (Donna) as well as his sisters-in-law Beverly (Lyle) and Glenda (Chuck). Bill was a dedicated football coach to generations of football players in the GTA. Friends and family will be received at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, 445 St. Vincent St., Barrie (just north of Cundles Rd.), on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be in the Chapel on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 4 p.m. commencing with a Masonic Services under the auspices of Ashlar St. Clair Lodge A.F. & A.M. #247 G.R.C. Memorial donations to the Parkinson Canada or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 20, 2019