SNELL, William Clifford "Bill" Passed away at London Health Sciences Centre, London, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the age of 93. Bill will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He was the son of the late Oliver and Mabel (nee Breadner) Snell. Bill grew up on the family farm in Brampton, ON, then became involved in the pulp and paper industry throughout Northern Ontario, moving to Blandford-Blenheim Township about 30 years ago where he lived up until his passing. He truly appreciated the generosity and help that he received from his neighbors and friends throughout the years. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the doctors and nurses at Woodstock Hospital and Victoria Hospital for their compassion, understanding and excellent care that was given to Bill. The family will receive friends at the SMITH-LeROY FUNERAL HOME, 69 Wellington St. N., Woodstock. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will take place in the chapel on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Snihur officiating. Interment will take place in Providence Cemetery, Bolton, ON. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Woodstock Hospital Foundation. Smith-LeRoy, 519-537-3611. Personal condolences may be sent at

