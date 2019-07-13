COLLIER, WILLIAM Died peacefully on June 22, 2019. Husband of Carol Collier (nee Bloye) for more than fifty-six happy years, Father of Lynette, Lawrence and Janette, Papa to Riley, William and Andrew Farmer, Katy Collier and Alex and Nadia Grella. Bill had six sisters, Carol (deceased), Joan, Margaret, Marilyn, Diane and Linda and one brother, Michael. Mr. Collier was a teacher and Principal at several MSSB elementary schools for over thirty-five years and loved every minute of teaching and coaching any and all sports. A celebration of life will be held on July 23, 2019, with visitation at 12 noon for one hour, service at 1:00 p.m., followed by a reception at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, Ontario. Donations to ALS Canada would be appreciated.

