Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM COOK. View Sign Obituary

COOK, WILLIAM It is with great sadness that we share the sudden passing of William Cook, lovingly known as Bill, on September 5, 2019, after a brave battle against cancer. On Bill's 83rd birthday last weekend, we reflected on the wonderful person who joined us from his childhood home in the small northern Ontario community of Red Lake. Bill is remembered as a quiet man with quick wit. He took an optimistic approach to the world. As an accomplished educator and leader within TDSB, Bill shared his knowledge of Geography. As an avid sailor and proud life member of the National Yacht Club, Bill served the NYC in a number of roles. As a hobbyist photographer, Bill loved to capture his companions and nature within his lens. Bill was the loving spouse of Pat Delgaty and father of Gordon Delgaty-Cook. Our husband, father and friend will be missed as we continue to hold him in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. The family would appreciate donations made in Bill's name to two of Bill's favourite charities: Red Lake Regional Heritage Centre and Toronto Foundation for Student Success; or to a charity of your choice.

COOK, WILLIAM It is with great sadness that we share the sudden passing of William Cook, lovingly known as Bill, on September 5, 2019, after a brave battle against cancer. On Bill's 83rd birthday last weekend, we reflected on the wonderful person who joined us from his childhood home in the small northern Ontario community of Red Lake. Bill is remembered as a quiet man with quick wit. He took an optimistic approach to the world. As an accomplished educator and leader within TDSB, Bill shared his knowledge of Geography. As an avid sailor and proud life member of the National Yacht Club, Bill served the NYC in a number of roles. As a hobbyist photographer, Bill loved to capture his companions and nature within his lens. Bill was the loving spouse of Pat Delgaty and father of Gordon Delgaty-Cook. Our husband, father and friend will be missed as we continue to hold him in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. The family would appreciate donations made in Bill's name to two of Bill's favourite charities: Red Lake Regional Heritage Centre and Toronto Foundation for Student Success; or to a charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close