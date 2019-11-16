COTTAGE, WILLIAM It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of William Edward Cottage on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Mount Sinai Hospital at the age of 76, with many of his family members by his side. Survived by his wife, Diane, 4 children and 7 grandchildren. Family and friends will be received at Dixon Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. North (Markham Rd.), Markham, on Monday, November 18th 7-9 p.m. and Tuesday, November 19th 10-11 a.m. with Funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Family wishes donations to be made to Sick Kids Hospital, in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019