SNEYD, WILLIAM CURRIE March 21, 1928 - February 21, 2020 Founder of Beaches Lacrosse Club in 1968. Passed away at William Garron Hospital, Toronto. William Sneyd beloved husband of Lola for 68 years. Dear father of Ann (Terrence), William (deceased), Carol Marie, Donald and Nancy (Stan). Grandfather of Ted and Elizabeth (James), Monique and Chantal, Jeremy (Jenna), NiGaia and Malay. Great-grandfather of Damon, Lily, Jackson and Caitlyn. A private family celebration of life will be held in the spring at Stirling Cemetery. Memorial donations to a charity of choice would be appreciated. www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020