Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM SNEYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM CURRIE SNEYD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM CURRIE SNEYD Obituary
SNEYD, WILLIAM CURRIE March 21, 1928 - February 21, 2020 Founder of Beaches Lacrosse Club in 1968. Passed away at William Garron Hospital, Toronto. William Sneyd beloved husband of Lola for 68 years. Dear father of Ann (Terrence), William (deceased), Carol Marie, Donald and Nancy (Stan). Grandfather of Ted and Elizabeth (James), Monique and Chantal, Jeremy (Jenna), NiGaia and Malay. Great-grandfather of Damon, Lily, Jackson and Caitlyn. A private family celebration of life will be held in the spring at Stirling Cemetery. Memorial donations to a charity of choice would be appreciated. www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -